Humidity and rain chances both on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will serve as sort of a transition day. Still plenty of sunshine to go around and the humidity level will only rise moderately, as afternoon temperatures make another run into the middle 80s, just about where they should be for this time of the year.
As a persistent easterly flow strengthens, the muggy factor blowing in from off the Atlantic Ocean will bring rise to the chance for a few spotty showers tonight and certainty the chance for wet weather – in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms - will be higher for the rest of the week and right into the weekend.
Overnight lows will only fall back to near 70° while high temperatures will stick in the low to middle 80s for the foreseeable future.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we have Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene. Both tropical systems look to stay in the Atlantic and away from the U.S. this week. Closer to home, there is a small area of disorganized showers and storms several hundred miles off the Carolina coast that bears watching.
At this point, the National Hurricane Center gives the cluster about a 40% chance for development over the next few days. Regardless of any further organization, this system is forecast to drift toward the Carolina coast later this week.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.