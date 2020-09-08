Former detention officer involved in deadly shooting in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a former detention officer was involved in a deadly shooting in Iredell County Monday.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls about the shooting that happened on Toby’s Footlog Drive off Howard’s Bridge Road in Union Grove at 7:09 a.m.
Deputies say one of the calls was from a person stating they were responsible for firing the shot.
When the deputies arrived on scene, they found 46-year-old Baron Thomas Cass dead in a field.
The deputies located three witnesses who told deputies the man who shot was still in the area. Deputies say they went to a home near the location, and met with a man who spoke about firing a gun.
The scene was secured, and Criminal Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators responded.
Officials say it was quickly determined the person responsible for this incident was identified as a former non-sworn detention officer at the sheriff’s office who left the agency in 2006.
Due to the previous employment of the person involved, The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Sheriff’s Office to assist in this joint investigation.
Deputies say witnesses were interviewed by criminal investigators and special agents on scene. The witnesses made statements about a physical altercation which had occurred between the victim and the man in the field prior to the shooting taking place.
The crime scene was processed, and items of evidence were collected. A search warrant for the home of the person who shot was executed and additional evidence was obtained, according to deputies.
Officials say the items of evidence will be submitted to crime laboratories for processing. An autopsy is planned for this week.
Investigators say the names of witnesses, and the person of interest, are not being released as the investigation is still on going. All information and lab results received as a part of this investigation will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office, according to officials.
