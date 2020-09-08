Firefighters rescue woman, 3 children trapped in river in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters rescued a woman and three children who were trapped in a river in Hickory over the weekend.
On Sunday night, Hickory firefighters were dispatched to an incident where multiple people were trapped on the water. The initial location was reported to be in the area of Brookford Boulevard.
Firefighters worked to locate the people, which was determined to be in the Henry Fork River just north of exit #42 on the southbound side of US Highway 321.
Initially, firefighters responded with one engine, a rescue company and a command unit, along with Catawba County EMS. However, due to the location of the victims, additional units responded including a ladder truck and engine, two command units, an engine from Mountain View Fire Department, as well as multiple units from Catawba County EMS and law enforcement.
One woman was able to free herself and walked to the Bojangles on Brookford Boulevard to get help.
When they arrived, firefighters reported four people in the water under the bridge; three children ages 9 to 13 and one woman.
Once firefighters located the victims, they were able to give medical assistance and then focused on the safest way to remove them from the river.
The plan included using the ladder truck and a rope system to lower firefighters and equipment to the people and then hoist them to the top of the bridge to safety.
The final person was removed just after midnight. No injuries were reported and all units cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.