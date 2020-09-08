Don’t make these common DIY car care mistakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you tend to take car care into your own hands? Whether you do it to save a few bucks or because you like the sense of accomplishment that comes along with taking care of your own car, is never a bad idea (well, almost never). However, before you take on the task, it’s important that you have a good understanding of what you should and shouldn’t do. That’s why we asked our Toyota of N Charlotte service techs the most common mistakes they see with DIY car care and here they are!
Mistake #1: Not using the right tools.
Certain car care tasks require certain tools. If you don’t have those tools, you shouldn’t attempt to complete the task anyway - you can do major and costly damage to your N Charlotte Toyota. You have to decide if it’s financially wise for you to buy the necessary tools or if you should bring your car to Toyota of N Charlotte for the service or repairs.
Mistake #2: Using the wrong fluids.
Your car also requires certain types of fluids and it’s important you give it the right ones (like oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, coolant, etc.). Check your owner’s manual or ask one of our Charlotte car care techs which fluids work best in your particular ride.
Mistake #3: Jacking your car up improperly.
When you jack your car up to work underneath of it or to complete tire care, you have to make sure you put the jack in the proper place. Putting it in the wrong spot and jacking your car up can do significant damage to the frame, costing you a ton of money in repairs. Consult your owner’s manual for the proper placement.
Mistake #4: Not labeling your car parts.
When you remove car parts, you should stick a sticky note on them to indicate what they are. This is helpful for beginner’s DIY car care because the car parts may be recognizable when they’re in place under the hood but then look confusing when they’re out of context.
Mistake #5: Postponing routine car care.
Never postpone routine car care. Your car is kept on a routine maintenance schedule for a reason - to ensure it can run properly and avoid excessive wear and tear or other damage. If you’re going to DIY your auto service, make sure to set reminders for when you’re due for things like oil changes, tire rotations, and brake service.
Mistake #6: Overestimating what you can do.
Don’t overestimate what you can do. Just because you found a YouTube tutorial on it doesn’t mean you can switch out a transmission. Start small - work your way up from routine car care to the trickier tasks, and don’t be afraid to get info or advice from our Toyota of N Charlotte techs.
