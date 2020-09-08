Democratic groups sue to seek fixes for more North Carolina ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Several Democratic groups want to block a state provision that requires residents to cast their vote over from scratch if a witness fails to sign or provide an address on the envelope containing their absentee ballot.
The groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the State Board of Elections.
The board has already determined that voters who fail to sign the envelope containing their completed ballot can rectify the omission by signing an affidavit.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit want a judge to allow voters to rectify the absence of witness information the same way.
The lawsuit seeks to set one system that notifies voters of the issue and allows them to fix their ballots over email, fax or in-person in a timely manner so their vote is counted.
“North Carolina Democrats are committed to ensuring that every voter can cast their ballot safely and legally,” said NCDP Chairman Wayne Goodwin. “This hurdle could leave North Carolinians who cast an absentee ballot but missed one line without a voice in this critical election. We must afford these voters the same rights we afford others who have made a similar mistake on the ballot, and North Carolina Democrats won’t stop fighting until every voter is confident that their voice will be heard.”
A copy of the complaint is available here.
