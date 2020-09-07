Union president: Grocery stores should kick out unmasked shoppers

I was on a call with one of my members out of Detroit, Michigan, and he was telling us that early in March, he caught COVID-19. He went into the hospital and he was in there for four weeks. He was on a respirator for three and a half weeks. They didn’t think he was going to live. He’s now out of the hospital, but he has to take blood thinners and also blood pressure medicine, because there is a really strong fear now that he’s going to have a stroke because of the impact that it had.