UNC Charlotte begins semester with students in remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The start of the semester for UNC Charlotte is finally here, but the wait isn’t over just yet as students logged on virtually for the start of classes Monday.
The decision to start virtually is a move Chancellor Dr. Sharon Gaber says is the safest option - for now.
Just because classes are online, students say that doesn’t mean they can’t find a way to “feel” like they’re getting the first-day-back full experience.
Students say, all they had to do, was just find a change of scenery..
A campus usually packed with students walking from class to class looked much different Monday.
Rumbles of students switching classes usually fills the UNC Charlotte campus. Instead, it’s filled with crews preparing for the days ahead.
Senior Michael Rosenfeld says even though hes one of the nearly 29,000 students logging on for online classes, physically coming to campus to log on helps.
“Makes it feel a bit more genuine, ya know? With the situation that;s coming on, I don’t want to be stuck at home all day,” Rosenfeld said.
Right now, most campus buildings are open for students, but face masks and social distancing are a must.
Something freshman athlete Annika Thompson is taking advantage of.
“And at least like feeling like you’re on campus, even if its not in person,” Thompson said.
Thompson and others say they’re glad student and staff health is a priority for the university. But they’d like to get back to in-person classes once its safe.
“Id rather get to in-person classes. You can get to know your professor and classmates easier,” Thompson said.
Now whether or not the university will continue with online classes for the rest of the semester, or switch back to in person classes - WBTV is told that decision is expected from the chancellor in two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.