There’s a push to save Charlotte’s greenery scenes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a petition floating around to protect Charlotte’s trees, bees and many other things in between. It has about 1,300 signatures right now.
“The rampant loss we’re having, I’m afraid we’re going to turn around and go, ‘Oh my gosh look what we had and what we could’ve preserved,” said Kim Hombs, who created the petition.
The online petition needs only 241 signatures to meet the goal of 1,500 – the maximum amount the website will allow.
“I would like to see more like 15,000 signatures. I mean there is no limit on the number of signatures,” said Hombs.
She says she doesn’t like that the greenery throughout Charlotte is being destroyed because of development due to the city’s growth. She feels like we don’t have to choose one over the other. If Kim had it her way, both would exist.
“They’re seeing these beautiful trees come down. Literally clear cut and it’s not that we’re against development. Charlotte is a rapidly growing city. It’s just that, we feel like it can be done much more creatively and in sync with the environment. We can save those trees and still have buildings,” she added.
Once Kim gets all the signatures she needs, she plans to show city council members her petition. She’s hoping they’ll consider ways to expand without hurting Mother Nature.
“In Charlotte, that is our golden egg. The beauty of our trees,” said Hombs.
It’s not just about the beauty of the trees, but everything that’s connected to it.
Kim says she doesn’t want to see animals, bugs, and other critters suffer in the long run either. Nor does she want families to miss out on the health benefits that nature provides.
“Literally physicians are writing prescriptions for people. Adults and children alike to go spend time in nature because there is such an exchange there,” she continued.
Kim says she wants to get her petition in front of city council members as soon as she can before more major developments show up around the city.
