The taste of fall is just about over - more summer humidity coming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Labor Day holiday has been nice across the Carolinas.
Highs pressure remains in control a bit longer, but it can’t hold on forever.
This afternoon will be beautiful.
We will stay dry with highs in the mid-80s. The humidity level will be quite nice too.
Tuesday will bring a little more humidity. Highs will still be in the mid-80s but it will feel a tad muggier. There’s a 20 percent chance of a thunderstorm.
The rest of the week will feel like summer is back. Today is the last unofficial day of summer but the weather doesn’t have to abide by that.
We will have highs in the mid-80s with more humidity in the second half of the week. There’s a 40 to 50 percent chance of thunderstorms each day, right through the weekend.
The tropics are heating up. We have Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression Eighteen. For now, both look to remain out over the Atlantic, but we are keeping an eye on them.
Have a happy and safe Labor Day!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
