SLED agents investigating 3 possible absentee voter fraud cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have three active investigations regarding absentee voter fraud, a spokesman said.
SLED agents confirmed the investigations during a recent deposition for a court case.
No additional information could be given, officials said, because the investigations are active and ongoing. It is unclear when these cases occurred, or if they happened during the June primaries.
According to officials, voter fraud is rare in South Carolina and across the country.
On the Senate floor Wednesday, Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, told lawmakers “Lizard Man” sightings were more common than confirmed cases of voter fraud.
That afternoon, the Senate unanimously passed a GOP-backed bill that would expand absentee voting for the November election.
The bill would allow any registered voter to request an absentee ballot if they are concerned about COVID-19.
Lawmakers did not include some additional measures requested from state and local election officials, however.
The bill does not waive the witness signature requirement for absentee ballots or allow ballot boxes. Senators cited voter fraud worries as the reason for leaving those out.
The House is set to take up the bill on Sept. 15.
WIS has requested additional information from law enforcement on confirmed cases of voter fraud dating back the last 20 years.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.