Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Charlotte man
David Crawford (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 7, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated September 7 at 11:56 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old Charlotte man.

Police say David Crawford was reported missing Monday morning.

He was last seen in the area of LaSalle Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Crawford is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Crawford is described as a Black man, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has short gray hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, blue long-sleeved button-up shirt with white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call CMPD at 704-336-2340.

