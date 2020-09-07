Scattered rain showers develop for the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be clear and cool with overnight low temperatures ranging from around 60 degrees in the Piedmont to lower 50s in the mountains.
The muggy factor will start to develop more on Tuesday with increasing clouds through the afternoon, and the chance for a few spotty rain showers.
Tuesday afternoon will remain seasonably warm, with high temperatures in the mid-80s for the Piedmont and upper 70s for the mountains.
Widely scattered rain and a few storms are possible on Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s for the Piedmont and lower 70s for the mountains.
Thursday and Friday will feature high temperatures in the low to mid-80s with scattered rain and storms possible. No organized severe weather is expected at this time.
The weekend will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with scattered rain and a few storms possible, as high temperatures range from the low to mid-80s for the Piedmont and lower 70s for the mountains.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we have Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene. Both tropical systems look to stay in the Atlantic and away from the U.S. this week, yet we will need to keep a closer watch on the movement of Tropical Storm Paulette in the coming days.
Tropical Storm Rene looks to curve north and stay far away from the U.S.
Have a wonderful week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
