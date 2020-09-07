One killed in hit-and run along East Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person killed in a hit-and-run along Highway 74 early Sunday morning has been identified by police as 22-year-old Cameron Cook.
The wreck happened around 3:40 a.m. on East Independence Boulevard near Pecan Avenue. A passerby called police after seeing a man lying in the roadway. Police say they arrived to find Cook unconscious. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Detectives believe Cameron was walking along the right lane of inbound East Independence Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle at the Brookshire Boulevard and John Belk Freeway split. The area was poorly lit and police say the vehicle involved did not remain on scene.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives as anyone with information to call them at 704-432-2169, extension 4. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Police say Cook’s family has been notified of his death.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.