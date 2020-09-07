North Carolina’s governor race enters the homestretch after summer of coronavirus

The political urgency has seemed minimal for Cooper, who has been leading Forest in polls by double digits all summer and has kept a steady approval rating throughout his tenure. A recent poll from Monmouth University showed Cooper leading by 11 points among registered voters. And the cash gap is even bigger. As of July, Cooper had over $14 million cash on hand. Forest had close to $2 million. Cooper’s campaign has used it in part to run five television ads in July and August, compared to one from Forest.