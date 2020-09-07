Nice Labor Day but humidity isn’t done with us yet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a fantastic weekend, Labor Day’s weather will treat us right. The day should be dry with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will stay in check all day too.
Tuesday will still only bring a 20% rain chance. Highs will be in the mid 80s as the humidity starts to creep back up.
The rest of the week will feel like summer again. Highs will be in the mid 80s and the humidity will feel like we’ve taken a trip back to the tropics. Rain chances will be up also. There’s a 40-50% chance each day.
A cold front should finally move through next weekend.
Have a great and safe Labor Day!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.