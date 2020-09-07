Muggsy Bogues, foundation partners with nonprofits to provide meals for local families in need

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Charlotte Hornets’ great and local fan favorite Muggsy Bogues spent part of his Labor Day helping to feed families in need in the Charlotte area.
Bogues and his Bogues Family Foundation partnered with nonprofits GoodWill Industries, Charlotte Rescue Mission (Dove’s Nest), Harvest Center, Pineville Neighbors and Good Friends provided meals in Pineville on Monday.
The Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation (MBFF) and Charlotte nonprofits provided 18 families with healthy, home-cooked meals and job assistance as part of a “Labor of Love Labor Day Giveaway.”
In addition to hearty meals prepared by Chef Kim Bogues for approximately 70 people, the foundation provided local families with gift cards for gas and additional needs such as school supplies, as well as inspirational books for school-aged children with a motivational note from Santasia, a 2019 MBFF scholarship award winner.
“Significant change begins in our individual communities and during these unprecedented times, it has never been more critical to lend a helping hand,” Muggsy Bogues said. “We are thrilled to assist local families in the Charlotte area this Labor Day through good food, job assistance and inspiration through literature and impactful conversation.”
The Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation is also teaming up with Central Piedmont Community College and GoodWorks to help bridge the gap to employment with important tools such as resume building and assistance in their job search.
The Muggsy Bogues Family Foundati also announced a partnership with Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) to distribute scholarships annually to support vocational education as well as a newly engaged partnership with the Transition and College Access Center (TCAC), part of the NYC Department of Education dedicated to supporting students and their families with Early Intervention Programs (EIPs) through the transition from school to adult life.
Students who will receive support are high school students with some type of special need.
