India’s coronavirus crisis is catching up to the U.S. - it may already be worse

The Indian government reported 90,802 new cases on Monday, pushing the total number to 4,204,613. The rate of the virus’ spread in India, the world’s second most populous nation, has increased sharply over the last month. In the first week of August, India was recording only about 55,000 new cases daily. A month later, the daily numbers have spiked to 90,000. That’s currently the highest confirmed new daily caseload in the world.