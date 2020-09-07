3 homicides start Labor Day weekend as killings continue climb in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly weekend across the city of Charlotte kicked off the Labor Day holiday weekend with victims ranging from a teenager to a 45-year-old man.
At Osei Discount Food and Beverage on L.D. Parker Drive sits a makeshift memorial filled with balloons and candles, remembering 19-year-old Carlos Edward Lopez-Cole.
The teenager was shot and killed in the parking lot on Friday night.
“My heart aches, I’m in constant pain,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP President Corine Mack in reference to the violence.
Less than 48 hours later on South Crigle Street, 45-year-old Oldin Jacinto Diaz Lainez was found dead and a second person found shot.
The crime scene was few a steps away from Matthew Hitchcock’s home.
“I’m sad for them because we know the people. It really doesn’t change anything for us because it was an argument between two people, they’ve known each other,” Hitchcock said.
He says the neighborhood is usually quiet.
“It bothers me because people have families. If people shoot someone, both sides get affected by it,” he said.
Just hours later, a shooting in the parking lot of Food Lion on North Graham Street. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries
Then, a man with gunshot wounds - now identified as 28-year-old Deante Brown - was dropped off at Atrium Health Main Sunday night. Brown died hours later at the hospital.
Mack says the crime must stop.
“Folks that know me well know I take this seriously,” she said. “Tomorrow could be you, tomorrow could be your mom, a bullet doesn’t have a name. So when you pick up that gun, you may not kill that person, you may kill the person down the block or the 3-year-old sleep in their bedroom. We have to be mindful that a gun is the last resort.”
Later this month, the NAACP will offer a conflict resolution class to address issues such as gun violence in communities. The three homicides now make 83 total homicides in Charlotte, and remain under investigation.
