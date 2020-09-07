Family to hold private arrangements in S.C. to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s life

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Private arrangements are being made for the late Chadwick Boseman. The Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Anderson, South Carolina native and actor.
Funeral home president Marcus Brown said the service arrangements are meant to celebrate Boseman’s life, but the family has asked for the public to respect their privacy.
“The family has always been a very humble family through the years,” Brown said. “They’re humble, and not necessarily private private but normal people.”
According to the obituary, Boseman died in Los Angeles Friday, Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He left behind his wife, Simone, his parents and two brothers.
Boseman was born and raised in Anderson and would continually give back to the community throughout his illustrious career. He is known for portraying MLB trailblazer Jackie Robinson, the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown, and comic book character The Black Panther on the big screen.
“It’s an honor to make arrangements with this family,” Brown said. “I’ve known them for many years, so it’s an honor but it humbles me as well.”
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Chadwick Boseman Foundation. Information will be made available at a later date.