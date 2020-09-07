Deadly multi-vehicle crash closes part of I-485 inner in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate I-485 early Monday morning, closing the interstate’s inbound lanes in northeast Charlotte.
The wreck happened before 3 a.m. on I-485 inner at Exit 32, near the I-85 north interchange.
Officials say at least one person was killed in the crash. Medic says no other people were hospitalized. There’s no word on how many vehicles were involved.
We’re working to learn more about what caused the crash.
