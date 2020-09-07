Chase from Gastonia ends in crash on I-85 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase that started in Gastonia ended in a crash on an interstate in Charlotte Monday evening.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers were notified of a pursuit by Gastonia Police into Mecklenburg County at 6:11 p.m.
At 6:14 p.m., police say the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash near Freedom Drive and I-85 highway.
At this time, CMPD is assisting with traffic control. WBTV is reaching out to Gastonia Police Department to determine what started this chase.
Officials have not provided any other information.
