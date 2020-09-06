Police investigate shooting at Charlotte Food Lion parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a north Charlotte Food Lion.
Medic said emergency responders were called to the grocery store in the 5600 block of N. Graham Street.
The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not released any details about the nature of the shooting.
No other information was provided.
