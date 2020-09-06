Police: High speed a factor in fatal motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Charlotte has left one man dead.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the 1300 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road about 5:40 p.m. Saturday to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
A Toyota and Suzuki were found in the roadway, and Travis Terrell Windley, the Suzuki’s driver, was found unresponsive in a yard nearby.
MEDIC transported Windley to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
According to police, Windley was driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed. The two vehicles collided when the Toyota was making a left turn onto Brookmere Lane.
Windley was wearing a helmet, but did not have a motorcycle endorsement and had a suspended license. Police say Windley was traveling at a high rate of speed, which appears to be a contributing factor for the crash.
Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit, officers with the DWI Task Force and Motor Unit, and CSS responded to conduct the investigation.
This is an ongoing, active investigation. Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash should contact Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at charlottecrimestoppers.com.
