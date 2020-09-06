Pleasant weather for Labor Day Monday before midweek rain chances return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and cool temperatures will develop overnight with Monday morning low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in the mountains to upper 50s in the Piedmont.
Labor Day Monday will be another beautiful day to get outside with mostly sunny skies, pleasant conditions and warm temperatures.
Monday afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to mid-80s for the Piedmont.
Tuesday will feature increasing clouds with the chance for a few isolated rain showers, with high temperatures remaining in the mid-80s.
Daily chances for scattered rain and storms begin Wednesday and continue for late in the workweek and into next weekend with high temperatures remaining in the low to mid-80s.
Looking at the tropics, there are two systems off the coast of Africa that may develop into tropical depressions or tropical storms in the coming days. The next two tropical names for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season are “Paulette” and “Rene.”
Enjoy the beautiful weather for Labor Day!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
