NC trooper charged with stealing gym equipment worth $5,000 from Gastonia YMCA
Jerome Letcavage (Source: Gastonia County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 6, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 7:57 PM

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina state trooper was arrested Saturday after he was accused of stealing about $5,000 from a Gastonia YMCA.

Police say 44-year-old Jerome John Letcavage has been charged with felony larceny.

Items reported stolen from the Warlick Family YMCA included weights and resistance bands with a value in excess of $5,000, according to Gastonia police.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Letcavage was employed as a state trooper.

Letcavage was taken to the Gaston County Jail and was released on a written promise.

