NC trooper charged with stealing gym equipment worth $5,000 from Gastonia YMCA

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina state trooper was arrested Saturday after he was accused of stealing about $5,000 from a Gastonia YMCA.
Police say 44-year-old Jerome John Letcavage has been charged with felony larceny.
Items reported stolen from the Warlick Family YMCA included weights and resistance bands with a value in excess of $5,000, according to Gastonia police.
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Letcavage was employed as a state trooper.
Letcavage was taken to the Gaston County Jail and was released on a written promise.
