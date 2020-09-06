Motorcyclist dead following Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died following a wreck Friday night in Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a crash just before 8:30 p.m. on North Tryon Street near Dorton Street.
Upon arrival, police found a damaged motorcycle, a damaged Honda and an unresponsive male in the roadway.
The male was identified as Reginald Page. Police say he was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a Honda that was leaving a parking lot. Page continued to drive a short distance before stopping and becoming engulfed in fire.
The Honda was driven by a 15 year-old female. No impairment was detected, and she was the only passenger in the vehicle. She did not have a driver’s license. A juvenile arrest was completed and she was released to a guardian.
Excessive speed from Page appear to be a contributing factor. Police say Page did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash should contact Detective Mercedes at 704432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at charlottecrimestoppers.com.
