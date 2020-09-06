Man found dead, another shot after welfare check in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte after responding to a welfare call early Sunday morning.
Police were called around 3:30 a.m. for the welfare check on South Crigler Street a block away from a neighborhood park. When officers showed up on scene they found a man deceased.
Shortly after arriving, officers found a second person who was shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they are not looking for anyone else involved.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
