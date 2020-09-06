Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team misses out on points in wild Italian GP

“I got caught in the middle of a three-wide situation at turn one on the first lap, I was sandwiched and ended up having my front-wing damaged,” Magnussen said. “I had to pit, came back out with a new front-wing, and I had really, really good pace. We didn’t expect to have that level of pace. That makes it even harder to be out of the race so early. It’s not great of course, especially as we saw how good the pace was – we were matching the McLarens. I would have liked to have seen what we could have done in the race. It was pretty eventful. It was exactly the kind of race I’d loved to have been a part of.”