Great Labor Day weekend weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Maybe 2020 is finally cutting us a break. We had a beautiful Saturday and it looks like Sunday and Labor Day will be the same.
There will be plenty of sun today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Most importantly, rain chances and humidity will be low. If you have any outdoor plans, go for it! If you don’t, you may want to make some. Lows will be in the low 60s again tonight.
Starting on Tuesday, we will begin to ease back into more summer-like weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows back in the low 70s. The humidity will start to increase but rain chances will only be around 20%.
The second half of the week will be a bit more unsettled. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows back in the low 70s. There’s a chance for thunderstorms each day.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.