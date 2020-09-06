Charlotte boutique donating to assist Charlotte-Mecklenburg students with connectivity issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are heading into its fourth week of virtual instruction.
Still, there are thousands of families who lack access to proper internet connection.
A Charlotte boutique is stepping up to provide assistance to those families.
The school district estimates that more than 16,000 households within the district lack WiFi to receive a proper education.
Girl Tribe Co., a boutique in Charlotte’s SouthEnd community, is donating money toward those struggling with internet for virtual schooling.
The boutique says on its Facebook page that it is donating $10 for each sold signature CLT hats to Connect for Tech, the relief fund put in place by the CMS Foundation.
Girl Tribe Co. said it raised more than $1,200 for its first donation.
The boutique plans to donate again on Oct. 1.
On Thursday, Girl Tribe Co. announced that Harris Teeter plans to match the boutique’s donations for the month of September.
Combined, there will be a $20 donation to Connect for Tech for each hat that is purchased.
You can help the cause and purchase a hat here.
