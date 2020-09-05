80-year-old man beaten, robbed, left in canal, Whiteville police say

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating after an 80-year-old man was robbed, beaten, and left in a canal off a rural road in Columbus County on Friday.
According to a news release, the victim, identified as John Lewis Hall Sr. of Whiteville, was discovered by Columbus County deputies just east of Hallsboro.
Hall had been robbed and assaulted somewhere inside the city of Whiteville before being dumped in the canal where he remained for several hours.
Police say Hall suffered severe head injuries during the attack and is recovering at a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Jackson with the Whiteville Police Department at 910-642-5111.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.