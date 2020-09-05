Woman charged after two pedestrians struck, killed by car in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was charged with impaired driving after hitting two pedestrians in Boone Friday night.
Boone police say 21-year-old Madison Jane Mahagan, was arrested at the scene for driving while impaired. Police say additional charges are pending following an investigation.
Police responded to the intersection of E. King Street and Forest Hills Drive around 11 p.m.
Police say a 2016 Nissan passenger car driven by Madison Jane Mahagan was traveling east on East King Street nearing the intersection as two pedestrians were crossing the roadway in a designated crosswalk. Officers responded to the scene and began rendering aid to the pedestrians that were struck.
The Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics also responded. The pedestrians were pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of their injuries from the collision.
The deceased were identified as Tracy Marie Lindamore, age 52, and James Leroy Lindamore Jr. age 54. Both were of Frostburg, Maryland.
Mahagan, from Durham, North Carolina was arrested and initially charged with driving while impaired, according to police.
The investigation of the collision is ongoing, and any additional charges associated with the collision are pending the conclusion of the investigation by the Boone Police Department’s Traffic Safety and Reconstruction Unit and consultation with the Watauga County District Attorney.
