Midlands native to receive Medal of Honor from President Trump

WASHINGTON. (WIS) - A U.S. Army Sergeant who grew up in the Midlands will receive the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump.
Sergeant Major Thomas Payne will receive the honor on September 11, according to White House officials.
Payne led an assault team into a building in Iraq and freed 38 hostages. Shortly after doing so, Payne made his way to a second building, battled enemy fighters, and freed an additional 37 hostages.
Payne also helped facilitate the evacuation with the hostages from the building.
Payne grew up in Batesburg-Leesville and Lugoff according to the White House press release.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.