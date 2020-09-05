Greenville, S.C. crash leaves one dead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WBTV) - An early morning wreck Saturday in Greenville County, S.C. has left one dead.
South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to wreck around 3:30 a.m. on SC 291 at Cypress Street about 2 miles north of Greenville. Two vehicles were involved.
According to police, a motorcyclist had disregarded a traffic signal and turned in front of the other driver. The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured and had no passengers.
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, police say.
This is a developing story.
