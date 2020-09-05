Good bye 90s! Here’s your Labor Day forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a hot week, temperatures will back down just in time for the holiday weekend. Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday will feel much nicer. Highs will be in the mid 80s each day. Rain chances will be low and so will the humidity. (That might even be the best part!)
Next week will start out quiet before the rain chances and humidity levels creep back up. Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with low rain chances. Wednesday through Friday will be a bit muggier. Highs will be in the mid 80s each day. Thunderstorm chances return too. There’s a 40-50% chance for the second half of the week.
The tropics are pretty quiet for now. Omar is holding on to Tropical Depression status out in the middle of the Atlantic a little while longer. There are two other disturbances close to Africa, which we will be watching. For now though, the US will be able to enjoy a tropical system free Labor Day weekend.
Make it a good Saturday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
