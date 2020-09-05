Families enjoy taking children to playgrounds on first full day of Phase 2.5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After five long months, families can finally take their children to the playground.
Rather than being cooped up at home, many families took advantage of the nice weather on this Labor Day weekend to enjoy a day at the park.
Saturday was the first full day of North Carolina’s reopening Phase 2.5.
That means playgrounds across the state are finally back open.
WBTV was out at the park for the first day children were permitted to swing or go down the slide.
Even adults brought out their inner child and took turns on the swings Saturday.
From toddlers to teenagers, Freedom Park was crowded with families enjoying each other’s company and the nice September weather.
From the people who spoke to WBTV, they say Phase 2.5 is a nice change of pace because there’s only so much they can do at home.
They say it hasn’t been all bad and boring, but it can’t compare to the feeling you get when you’re on the playground with friends and family.
Most people at the park still had their masks on. They say they’re happy to have the playground set back and are taking the pandemic seriously so they can keep it.
“Yeah I’m tired of sitting at home on my bed, on my chrome book all day,” one park visitor said. “Even something as simple as sitting here and talking to them.”
