Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue for Labor Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be pleasant with low temperatures starting off in the lower 60s with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s for the Piedmont.
The NC mountains will have morning lows in the lower 50s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will generally be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with dry conditions.
Isolated rain and storms will be possible on Tuesday with high temperatures warming into the upper 80s.
Rain chances increase for Wednesday through the end of next week with daily chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid-80s.
Enjoy the rest of your Labor Day Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.