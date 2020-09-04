‘We had no choice’: Alexander County Schools cut out bible verses from donated planners

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students taking home Daily Planner books from East Alexander Middle School may notice the back page has a section cut out.
It was no accident.
The planners, donated by Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, had two short bible verses on the back.
Church officials say they asked the printer to add them as an inspiration for students.
Unfortunately, school officials say those verses would make it impossible for the schools to pass them out.
“Separation between Church and State,” said school system Executive Director Dr. Alisha Cloer.
The only way to give the students the planning books was to remove the bible verses.
So school personnel cut out a portion of the back page on every book to do that.
“We can’t break the law,” said Cloer.
At Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, member Brian Walker says the verses were discussed prior to printing and “We thought it was OK.
“Hearing the news that the verses were cut out is disappointing,” Walker said.
Walker says it won’t stop the congregation from doing whatever it can to help the schools.
“This has not deterred us one bit,” Walker said.
School officials say they welcome the help.
“Our local churches and our schools work really well together,” Cloer said.
