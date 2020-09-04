Town of Spencer selects Peter Franzese as Assistant Town Manager

“Peter has been an invaluable asset to the City of Concord,” noted Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne. “He continues to be the consummate professional in all that he has accomplished and prides himself on being a team player. I will miss Peter’s steady leadership, but am thrilled for this opportunity for him and wish him the best in Spencer.” Franzese began his journey in public service as an intern with the City of Concord in 2004. He holds Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master of Public Administration degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has also completed the UNC School of Government’s Leading for Results and Municipal Administration programs.