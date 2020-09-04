Town of Spencer selects Peter Franzese as Assistant Town Manager

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer has selected Concord Public Affairs and Projects Manager Peter Franzese as Assistant Town Manager.
Spencer’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen intend to promote Franzese to Town Manager in 2021, following a transition period with current interim Town Manager David Treme.
In this role, Franzese will lead Spencer’s team of 25 staff in providing core governmental, planning, public safety, and public works services to the small town of 3,241 residents in northern Rowan County.
The Town is home to the NC Transportation Museum and NC Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures, attracting a combined 160,000 annual visitors to the former home of Southern Railway’s Spencer Shops.
Town officials are focused on responding appropriately to the COVID‐19 crisis while looking ahead to growth opportunities and planned projects. Key initiatives identified in the town’s strategic plan include redevelopment of Park Plaza Center, neighborhood housing rehabilitation initiatives, development of a multi‐use site on the Yadkin River, engaging the community, and prioritizing the diversity of Town staff.
Spencer Mayor Jonathan Williams shared, “We are excited to welcome Peter to the Spencer team. As our Town Board, staff, and citizens look to move Spencer forward, we believe Peter will be a key leader for our future. His management experience with the City of Concord, strong communication skills, and focus on community engagement aligns well with the goals and initiatives of Spencer as we strive to be a model small town for all of North Carolina.”
Over his twelve-year career in Concord, Franzese has cultivated a wide-ranging skill set and a strong commitment to public service. After being hired by now-retired City Manager Brian Hiatt in 2008, he took on new responsibilities as Public Affairs and Projects Manager within two years.
He quickly gained experience in contract management, media relations, website development, and citizen engagement. Working with Concord’s varied departments on a daily basis gave him a broad understanding of local government service delivery.
His experience now includes hiring and developing talent, managing budgets and procurements, and working closely with elected officials and the public. His team in Concord manages official City publications, digital content, and social media reaching nearly 100,000 citizens, and coordinates signature outreach initiatives of the City.
Franzese also manages the City’s relationship with providers of contracted Data Services (Technologies Edge) and Rocky River Golf Club (Atrium Hospitality/Embassy Suites Concord) functions.
“Peter has been an invaluable asset to the City of Concord,” noted Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne. “He continues to be the consummate professional in all that he has accomplished and prides himself on being a team player. I will miss Peter’s steady leadership, but am thrilled for this opportunity for him and wish him the best in Spencer.” Franzese began his journey in public service as an intern with the City of Concord in 2004. He holds Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master of Public Administration degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has also completed the UNC School of Government’s Leading for Results and Municipal Administration programs.
“For over fifteen years, I have had the good fortune of working with Peter in his many areas of responsibility for the City of Concord,” added Concord Mayor Bill Dusch. “His energy, drive, and knowledge, tied with a wonderful sense of humor, have made him a tremendous asset for Concord. This is an exciting opportunity for Peter and I know that he will develop rapidly in his new role for the Town of Spencer.”
“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve in Spencer,” said Franzese. “At our core and no matter our role, our job as local government staff is to provide excellent service to the community—and communication plays an essential part,” said Franzese. “My current and former colleagues, as well as Concord’s managers and elected officials, have instilled in me a priority on genuine partnership with the community. I look forward to listening to community members, elected officials, and staff in serving the Town of Spencer with this same spirit.”
He is a member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), the North Carolina City and County Communicators (NC3C), UNC General Alumni Association, and previously served as president of the UNC MPA Alumni Association. Peter and his wife, Chelsea, reside in Rowan County with their two children. He enjoys spending time with family, aviation, UNC athletics, tinkering with gadgets, and home and auto repair.
Spencer’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen will introduce Franzese to the community at their September 8 meeting, which begins at 7:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed at facebook.com/TownofSpencerNC. His new role in Spencer will begin October 5.
