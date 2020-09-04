Wanted: TN man accused of killing mother, stabbing grandmother

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials have identified the victim in a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Sevier County, TN.
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said Pam Carr was stabbed to death by her son, Josh Carr, at around 5:45 a.m. on Bluff Mountain Road.
Carr is wanted on charges of homicide and aggravated assault.
Thursday afternoon, the Sevierville Police Department received a report of a possible sighting of Carr outside of Sevier County High School around 3:45 p.m. Once officers arrived to the school, they along with school staff searched the school building and grounds. Carr was not found.
SPD said a ‘misunderstanding’ between students lead to the report.
Carr is accused of stabbing and killing his mother, identified as Pam Carr, and stabbing his grandmother. The sheriff’s office said that the grandmother is fine and is resting with family. She suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
According to SCSO a blade or knife was used as the stabbing weapon.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in the investigation. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the incident is being treated as a homicide.
SCSO is working with multiple agencies in different jurisdictions on the case. Authorities ask that if you see Carr that you immediately call 911, as he is considered dangerous and could be armed.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.