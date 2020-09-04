Six N.C. sheriffs endorse Joe Biden

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several sheriffs in North Carolina have endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President, according to Biden’s campaign.
“Sheriffs from North Carolina’s biggest cities spoke to Joe Biden’s experience keeping communities safe, his vision for the country, and his ability to bring people together in times of division,” campaign leaders said.
The six sheriff’s who have endorsed the Democratic presidential nominee include the following:
- Clarence Birkhead, Sheriff of Durham County
- Hubert Peterkin, Sheriff of Hoke County Quentin Miller, Sheriff of Buncombe County
- Ennis Wright, Sheriff of Cumberland County
- Gerald Baker, Sheriff of Wake County
- Johnny Williams, Sheriff of Warren County
“I am proud to support Vice President Biden and Senator Harris for President and Vice President of the United States,” said Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright. “Their leadership and their commitment to justice will serve all of the American people.”
Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said, “ I know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the leaders our country needs to move forward and to achieve progress. It is time for change.”
“Let me be clear, with more than 180,000 lives lost, we need a leader who will lead with empathy and kindness,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will unite our country and help begin to heal the deep divides we are struggling with.”
Hoke County Sheriff Dr. Hubert Peterkin called Biden and Harris a “welcome change,” saying, “We need a president who will work to repair relationships between law enforcement and the communities that we’ve spent years serving.”
