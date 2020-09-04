Protesters speak out against Gaston County Confederate monument

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of protesters is speaking Friday afternoon after they say Gaston County deputies issued a court order to prevent them from speaking out against the Confederate monument that stands outside of the courthouse.
Spokespersons for social justice groups consisting of Gaston County residents are scheduled to speak at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and E. Walnut Avenue.
According to protesters, the court ordered protesters to remain 300 feet from the statue.
The hearing took place and the order was issued just hours before the special county commissioner’s meeting on August 3 which resulted in a 5-2 vote to relocate the Confederate monument and a second 6-1 vote to gift it to the neo-confederate organization Sons of Confederate Veterans. Scotty T. Reid, an Us Army Veteran, one of the co-founders of the group East Gaston Coalition For Freedom & Justice which has been organizing and participating in events since March, called for the press conference and other community leaders to speak out publicly on the issue.
“We find it troubling that US citizens can be stripped of their constitutionally protected rights by some seemingly secret court preceding which no organizer was made aware of until September 3, 2020,” Reid said in a statement. “It is not surprising this has occurred because it follows the maltreatment of organizers and protestors by the Gaston County board.” After a press conference, organizers and demonstrators will have a “peaceful civil disobedience demonstration.”
“(It) will be announced in response to these Jim Crow-like attacks on the freedom and liberty of US citizens in Gaston County, North Carolina,” Reid said.
Originally on Aug. 3, 2020, the Gaston County Board of Commissioners voted to give the Confederate Heroes Monument to the Charles Q. Petty Camp of the North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans.
A deed was then fully drafted and sent to the Charles Q. Petty Camp of the North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans refused to sign the deed, thereby refusing to accept legal ownership of the monument.
On Tuesday, the board voted 4-3 to approve rescinding the Aug. 3 vote giving the monument to the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Language in the resolution indicates the statue will remain where it is in front of the Gaston County Courthouse.
Chairman Philbeck indicated a future effort on trying to gift the monument to a different group could be considered, but that would have to come at a later date.
Commissioners Worley and Hovis presented an alternate resolution that would rescind the gifting to the SCV but included language that the county would continue to seek out a nonprofit to give the statue to. That resolution was voted down 4-3.
You can read the law which guides the removal and relocation of monuments here.
