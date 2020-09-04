Protesters speak out against Gaston County Confederate monument

The hearing took place and the order was issued just hours before the special county commissioner’s meeting on August 3 which resulted in a 5-2 vote to relocate the Confederate monument and a second 6-1 vote to gift it to the neo-confederate organization Sons of Confederate Veterans. Scotty T. Reid, an Us Army Veteran, one of the co-founders of the group East Gaston Coalition For Freedom & Justice which has been organizing and participating in events since March, called for the press conference and other community leaders to speak out publicly on the issue.