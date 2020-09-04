Police: 3 arrested, indicted on drug charges in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a two month long undercover investigation, Mason Hyde, Scotty West and Vickie Henderson were arrested, and indicted for distribution of heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin, maintaining a dwelling to distribute heroin.
The investigation too place between May and July 2019.
Hyde was additionally indicted on one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon. These three were recently adjudicated in the United States Middle District of North Carolina and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Terry Meinecke. The sentences they were given are:
Mason Hyde plead guilty and received 70 months active in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 36 months supervised release.
Scotty West plead guilty and received 24 months active in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 36 months supervised release.
Vickie Henderson plead guilty and received 36 months supervised release.
Participating agencies were Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, United States Dept. of Homeland Security and the Mocksville Police Department.
