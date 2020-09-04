Pleasant and seasonably warm Labor Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the Carolinas into early Saturday morning, bringing cooler, drier air to the WBTV viewing area.
A few quick rain showers or storms are possible early tonight as the cold front moves through, yet overall rain will be isolated.
Saturday morning will start off with low temperatures around 70 degrees for the Piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.
Saturday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the NC mountains.
Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be pleasant, with low temperatures starting off in the lower 60s with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s for the Piedmont.
The NC mountains will have morning lows in the lower 50s, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will generally be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a stray passing shower possible.
Isolated rain and storms will be possible on Tuesday with scattered rain and storm chances returning for Wednesday and late next week. High temperatures look to generally stay in the mid to upper 80s for next week.
Enjoy your Labor Day Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
