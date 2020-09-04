One killed in Mooresville crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in Mooresville overnight.
Police say a truck crashed into a power pole off Oak Tree Road, closing the area. One of the two people in the truck died, according to officials.
Duke Energy is working to restore the power outage that is affecting nearly 700 people. About 3,000 people were initially without power.
The name of the person killed has not been provided.
We’re working to learn details surrounding what may have caused the crash.
