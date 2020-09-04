Newton humbled after being named Patriots starting QB

“I’ve had a plan since I’ve been here just to become the best player I can possibly be,” Newton said Friday. “Be coached and be coachable, knowing that I will be coached by the game’s finest in (offensive coordinator) Josh McDaniels and (quarterbacks) coach Jedd (Fisch) as well as, obviously, coach (Bill) Belichick. Those guys haven’t let me down yet. I just try to be of service in any way shape or form I possibly can be. Anything that they asked of me to do, it’s my job to do it.”