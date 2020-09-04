Newly approved drug saves local woman fighting metastatic breast cancer

“Each one of those, I call it a stay of execution because I’ve got more time for now. And I try to live the next 3 months as normally as possible until the next scan and then we wait and deal with it as it comes,” Edwards said. “I just have to stay alive long enough for the next great thing and hope that someday there will be a cure. And until then, every day is a gift and I just try to live my life like every day is Christmas,” Edwards said.