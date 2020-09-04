NEW DETAILS: Former Wrightsville Beach police sergeant facing felony bribery charges

Upon hearing the news of former Sergeant Appler’s arrest, I want to take a moment to share these thoughts. The Wrightsville Beach Police Department has every confidence in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the criminal justice system. We appreciate and respect the role of the media in bringing matters of public concern to the public’s attention. Be assured that the members of the Wrightsville Beach Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to promote the cause of justice, provide service to the victims of crime, and to hold ourselves accountable in all regards to the highest standards.