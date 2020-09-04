NEW DETAILS: Former Wrightsville Beach police sergeant facing felony bribery charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A former Wrightsville Beach police officer turned himself in Wednesday, Sept. 2, following an investigation by special agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s (SBI) Coastal District.
Shaun Patrick Appler, 48, of Wrightsville Beach, was indicted on bribery charges by a New Hanover County grand jury on Aug. 31.
Appler has been charged with two felony counts of bribery by a public official and has been issued a $5,000 unsecured bond.
According to Woody White who represents Shaun Appler, he has cooperated fully with the investigation. Prior to this allegation, Appler served the citizens of Wrightsville Beach for close to 20 years.
Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires released the following statement Sept. 3:
Upon hearing the news of former Sergeant Appler’s arrest, I want to take a moment to share these thoughts. The Wrightsville Beach Police Department has every confidence in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the criminal justice system. We appreciate and respect the role of the media in bringing matters of public concern to the public’s attention. Be assured that the members of the Wrightsville Beach Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to promote the cause of justice, provide service to the victims of crime, and to hold ourselves accountable in all regards to the highest standards.
The SBI investigation began on Nov. 13, 2019, at the request of District Attorney Ben David. The DA’s Office first became aware of the situation after a young woman and potential victim of Appler approached a prosecutor about what had happened. The alleged crimes occurred in January and July of 2019.
The SBI investigation revealed that Appler, while a sergeant with the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, allegedly asked for nude photos and sex in exchange for what he called “free passes” (staying out of trouble when it comes to any possible law enforcement encounters) on the beach. According to a source close to the investigation, no pictures or sex were actually exchanged. However, if the allegations are proven true, even proposing such an arrangement is a felony offense.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in connection with this case should call the SBI Coastal District office in Jacksonville at 910-346-2121. Currently, no further information is available.
This is not the first time Appler has made the news. In 2012, then-Police Chief Dan House wanted to fire Appler and another officer for their involvement and investigation of an incident outside of the town’s jurisdiction. The incident was brought to the chief’s attention by other members of the force. After hearing mitigating factors during an appeal, the town manager decided to demote Appler and Rob Miller instead.
