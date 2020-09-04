N.C. hospital investigating after patient falls from window

“On September 4, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a patient at Vidant Medical Center fell from their room window. We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and have been in close communication with the family. Our prayers and thoughts are with them and our team members. Currently, we are completing a thorough review of this tragic incident and will report to proper agencies. Out of respect for the family, no additional information will be provided at this time.”