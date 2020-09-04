Mississippi to vote on new magnolia design to replace flag with Confederate emblem

“I can assure you we will move. And how in the world is it that Mississippi could be on the bottom with all of the tremendous assets and resources that we have?” he said. “We have the greatest people, the most talented and gifted people, the greatest poets and authors and musicians. We are the birthplace of America’s music. We have the most fertile soil. Everything will grow in Mississippi. From cotton, to watermelons, to catfish — it’ll grow here. We have timber and oil and gas, the Mississippi River and 90 miles of beaches.”